The supermarket chain said the changes are being made to keep shoppers and staff safe.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The next time you make a Hy-Vee run, you'll notice some big changes at its stores, as the coronavirus outbreak continues to mushroom.

The West Des Moines-based supermarket chain announced they've temporarily closed its salad bars due to concerns over COVID-19.

In addition, Hy-Vee leaders said they've temporarily closed its self-serve food areas. That includes its salad, olive, hummus and soup bars,along with other open food bars.

Moreover, the company said its self-service buffets will be done behind the counter. This includes fish fry's.

Other changes include temporarily getting rid of produce bins for kid's produce, but Hy-Vee said if a customer asks for one, it will be provided.

Shoppers will also notice signs emphasizing that produce should be washed before eating, near the fruits and vegetable sections.

Hy-Vee officials said customers won't be able to use personal/reusable cups to refill fountain drinks, tea or coffee at its convenience stores or dining areas.

The company said sanitizing wipes will be available for customers near all of its entrances, with hand sanitizer stations located throughout its stores.