GEICO pauses policy cancellations due to coronavirus outbreak

Insurance company says pauses will remain in effect through April 30, 2020.

CLEVELAND — The unprecedented coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the United States has one insurance company prepared to lend a helping hand. On Friday, GEICO announced they will be pausing cancellation of coverage due to non-payment and policy expiration, effectively immediately. This pause will remain in effect through April 30, 2020.

In addition, GEICO said it is prepared to offer maximum flexibility, including special payment plans, to those who need it once normal billing operations are scheduled to resume.

“This ongoing situation impacts everyone, and we want our policyholders to have some peace of mind knowing we’ll be there when they need us most,” said GEICO President and CEO Todd Combs.

GEICO, which stands for Government Employees Insurance Company, is the second-largest auto insurer in the United States. The company was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles.