George Stephanopoulos tests positive for COVID-19

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for COVID-19. The host announced his diagnosis on "Good Morning America," which he co-hosts with Robin Roberts

Stephanopoulos' wife, Ali Wentworth, had tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus two weeks ago. He said he wasn't surprised he had the virus. Unlike his wife, Stephanopoulos said he was asymptomatic.

"I feel great," he said. "I've never had a cough, never had shortness of breath, never had chills, never had the classic symptoms."

Wentworth, in contrast, posted on Instagram at the time of her diagnosis that she had "never been sicker," and that her symptoms were "pure misery."