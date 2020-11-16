Planning to travel for Thanksgiving? Use this tool to check your risk of getting coronavirus first

If you're looking to travel or host visitors for the holidays, be sure to use this tool first.

With more coronavirus cases in Iowa communities, that means the risk of you contracting the virus is going up.

You may want to reconsider your plans for Thanksgiving depending on if or where you're traveling.

To calculate your risk of contracting virus, use the Georgia Tech COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool.

The university compiles data from the COVID Tracking Project and the New York Times COVID-19 data project to generate risk estimates for every county in the United States.

The darker the color on the United States map, the higher your risk level of getting coronavirus.

The map's default event size is 50 people. In Polk County, there is about a 50-50 chance that one person at a 15-person event has COVID-19, according to the tool.

Bump up the event size to 25 people, and you have an even greater chance that one person at that gathering has COVID: 73%.

An event with at least 50 people, such as a wedding or a crowded bar, and you'll have a 93% chance of encountering someone with coronavirus at that gathering.

