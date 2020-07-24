Gov. Reynolds extends coronavirus public health proclamation

Businesses still must practice social distancing, but retailers can no longer refuse to accept can and bottle redemptions.

IOWA, USA — Gov. Kim Reynolds has extended Iowa's coronavirus public health proclamation for another 30 days, keeping in place social distancing requirements for businesses and lifting restrictions for can and bottle redemptions.

Originally issued on June 25, the proclamation requires restaurants, bars and other businesses to practice social distancing and practice additional public health measures. But capacity is not limited.

The latest proclamation also reinstates the requirement that retailers statewide accept can and bottle redemptions.

Gov. Reynolds' proclamation is effective immediately through 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 23.