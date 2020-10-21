Gov. Kim Reynolds responds to audit alleging misuse of CARES Act funding

Monday, the state auditor released a report alleging the Reynolds' administration improperly used $21 million of federal funding designated for coronavirus relief.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds said her administration is reaching out to the Office of the Inspector General to review the state's decision to use CARES Act funding for IT upgrades and staff salaries.

The move comes after the state auditor said her administration spent coronavirus relief funding on non-pandemic related costs.

"We do believe it's an allowable expense," Reynolds said Wednesday. "Almost every single governor across this country has actually asked their congressional delegation, as well as the administration, to give more flexibility with the dollars, and that's across the board."

Monday, State Auditor Rob Sand released a report alleging the Reynolds' administration improperly used federal funding designated for coronavirus relief.

According to the audit, the administration used $21 million to pay for an Human Resources/accounting computer system called Workday. The program is intended to replace the state’s legacy mainframe system.

Sand, a Democrat, said the use of CARES Act funds for that expense is inappropriate because the contract to switch systems was signed in 2019, prior to the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sand, who has been critical of how the Republican governor has handled the COVID-19 pandemic, also claimed the administration's decision to use almost $500,000 of coronavirus relief for staff salaries was questionable.

The Governor’s use of CARES Act funds for Workday is inappropriate, and her use of them for her staff’s salaries is questionable.



Full report here: https://t.co/Vy4tSByOCT pic.twitter.com/6WcIIzYMfh — Rob Sand (@RobSandIA) October 19, 2020