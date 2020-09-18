Bars, breweries in Story and Johnson counties must remain closed under latest public health proclamation

The latest state guidance remains in effect through Oct. 18 at 11:59 p.m.

IOWA, USA — Two Iowa counties still must keep businesses like bars, breweries and night clubs closed as statewide COVID-19 cases surpass 78,000, according to a public health proclamation from Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Story and Johnson counties—home to Iowa State University and the University of Iowa, respectively—must keep the following businesses closed through Sept. 27:

Bars

Taverns

Wineries

Breweries

Distilleries

Night clubs

Private events may still be held at those venues as long as alcohol is prepared with food for all customers and the sale of alcohol is less than half of its monthly revenues.

Alcohol sales still must be limited to between 6:00 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 8:00 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Four other counties, including Polk, were able to reopen bars on Wednesday.

The proclamation also extends public health guidance such as social distancing for other business such as salons and barbershops, malls and fitness centers.

Restaurants across Iowa can operate in accordance with state guidance, and mass gatherings of 10 or more people are allowed as long as individuals are socially distanced and increased hygiene practices are implemented.

Certain education license requirements—such as limiting the number of substitute teaching days for one assignment, being 21 years of age (but individuals must be at least 20 years old) and minimum hours of field experience—continue to be suspended.

The below proclamation is in effect until Sunday, Oct. 18 at 11:59 p.m.