Gov. Reynolds calls to set up emergency child care centers

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa gets bigger by the day and more and more places are shutting their doors, child care is becoming more needed than ever. In wake of that, Gov. Kim Reynolds is calling for the implementation of emergency child care centers.

Specifically, Reynolds is calling on community centers and places of worship to give their spaces for child care. Reynolds says anyone bringing their child to these new centers will have to fill out paperwork outlining allergies, ways to comfort them and authorized people to pick them up.