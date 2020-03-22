x
Gov. Reynolds calls to set up emergency child care centers

Reynolds is calling on community centers and places of worship to open their doors to help expand child care options during COVID-19 outbreak.
Credit: AP
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference about the state's response to COVID-19, the illness caused by the spreading coronavirus, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa gets bigger by the day and more and more places are shutting their doors, child care is becoming more needed than ever.  In wake of that, Gov. Kim Reynolds is calling for the implementation of emergency child care centers.

Specifically, Reynolds is calling on community centers and places of worship to give their spaces for child care.  Reynolds says anyone bringing their child to these new centers will have to fill out paperwork outlining allergies, ways to comfort them and authorized people to pick them up.

According to the Iowa Department of Human Services, there are currently 4,300 child care centers and households that provide child care services, but most are nearly at capacity right now.  The emergency child care centers will provide a way to take some stress on them, and to follow recommendations of keeping groups to 10 people or less.

