Gov. Reynolds calls to set up emergency childcare centers

Reynolds is calling on community centers and places of worship to open their doors to help expand childcare options during COVID-19 outbreak.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa gets bigger by the day and more and more places are shutting their doors, childcare is becoming more needed than ever. In wake of that, Gov. Kim Reynolds is calling for the implementation of emergency childcare centers.

Specifically, Reynolds is calling on community centers and places of worship to give their spaces for childcare. Reynolds says anyone bringing their child to these new centers will have to fill out paperwork outlining allergies, ways to comfort them and authorized people to pick them up.