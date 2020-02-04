Gov. Reynolds holds firm on not ordering 'shelter-in-place' as business, school closings extended

Certain businesses, along with schools, have been ordered closed through April 30.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — With the confirmed number of positive COVID-19 cases eclipsing 600 in Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday she is extending school closures in the state until April 30.

11 total deaths have been reported in the state and over 8,000 tests have returned negative, according to the latest Iowa Department of Public Health data.

"Keeping eye with students out of classrooms is a very difficult decision, but it remains necessary for now," Reynolds said.

Under new rules, all public school districts, along with accredited private schools, are required to indicate their preference for continuous learning they'll use from April 13-30. They have until April 10 to submit their decision to the Iowa Department of Education.

The governor, however, stopped short of ordering schools closed for the remainder of the school year.

"We know there will be challenges through this process and much uncertainty," said Dr. Ann Lebo, Director of the Iowa Department of Education. "We know that schools want to make sure their students are safe and we look forward to making sure that happens."

The order to update the proclamation of disaster emergency until April 30 also includes businesses, along with suspensions of non-essential and elective surgical surgeries and orthodontic procedures.

Even as two additional deaths have been reported because of COVID-19 in Iowa, the governor defended her decision not to issue a "shelter-in-place" order to flatten the curve of the virus.

"In a sense we have done the measures in place,” Reynolds said. "I guess to individuals out there that think I haven't done enough, I would ask them to go and take a look at other states and the ... recommendations that they put in, in their stay-at-home."

"I don't care what you call it, I'm basing it on data," Reynolds said.

The governor was asked how COVID-19 will affect Iowa's budget. She assured people the state's financial picture is still firm, but is keeping an eye on its finances.

"We're looking at specific agencies, we're monitoring budgets, we're and monitoring cash flow, as well as revenue coming in."