Gov. Reynolds on reopening Iowa: 'We have to have personal responsibility'

JOHNSTON, Iowa — With numerous COVID-19 restrictions being eased in parts of Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds started Friday's press conference highlighting another sobering milestone.

An addition of 740 Iowans testing positive brings the statewide total to 7,885 and sets a new record for one-day increase in reported positive cases.

516 of the cases were from just a handful of counties: Black Hawk, Dallas, Polk and Woodbury.

Eight more Iowans have also died from the coronavirus.

The new numbers came as Iowa rolled back COVID-19 restrictions in 77 counties. In those placin es, businesses could reopen provided they met certain conditions.

"Most churches will be continuing online church services for the next few weeks, particularly in the 22 counties," Greg Baker with THE FAMiLY LEADER said during Friday's briefing.

Reynolds defended her decision to ease restrictions in some parts of the state, even as other parts have become hotspots of activity.

"We have to have personal responsibility," Reynolds said. "If you feel more comfortable going to a dining restaurant, and you feel more comfortable to wear a face covering while you're there, then by all mean do it, especially if you can't social distance."

The governor said restaurants that are allowed to have dine-in service must operate at 50% capacity and have tables six feet from each other.

Reynolds was also pressed on why the State Hygienic Lab was not prepared for a mass influx of testing.The governor said the lab was prepared, and is working on increasing its testing capacity.

"We have results coming in from labs, from the State Hygienic Lab, from hospitals that all come in. We made the decision not to separate them out, Reynolds said. "So that's the process we will continue to operate under. But again, they have to complete the validated process, like everyone else, and once that's done we will be able to be running them through the TestIowa process."

Watch the full press conference below:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.

