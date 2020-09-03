The Iowa Department of Public Health has tested 51 people so far. 11 of those tests are still pending as of Monday evening.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency Monday after the state confirmed eight positive cases of COVID-19.

This proclamation authorizes state agencies to utilize resources including personnel, equipment and facilities to perform activities necessary to prevent, contain and mitigate the effects of this coronavirus.

The total number of people to test positive for COVID-19 in Iowa is now eight.

That's according to the Iowa Department of Public Health's website.

IDPH says four of the new cases are in Johnson County, and were all adults between 61 and 80-years-old. They were all on the same Egyptian cruise as the previous cases.

The other individual is from Pottawattamie County. They are between 41 - 60-years-old. They had recently traveled to California.

There are 32 Iowans who have tested negative for this coronavirus. 11 are still waiting for results.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the state's first three positive tests at a Sunday evening press conference. All were in Johnson County and came from the same cruise in Egypt.

Health officials in Pottawattamie County later confirmed a local case from a 41-60 year old woman who had underlying health risks.