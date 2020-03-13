Gov. Reynolds to give coronavirus updates Friday afternoon

She'll hold the press conference at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston starting at 4:30.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The governor is set to give another update on the coronavirus in Iowa Friday afternoon.

It's set to start at 4:30 p.m. at the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in Johnston.

There are now 17 presumptive positive cases in Iowa and 83 negative cases, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. There are 29 cases pending.

A few states in the U.S. have brought public schools to a halt in the wake of COVID-19, but Gov. Reynolds says the IDPH and the Iowa Department of Education does not recommend that for our state at this time.

The IDPH says there hasn't been any evidence of community spread of the coronavirus, but there's a plan in place if it happens.