Coronavirus

Gov. Reynolds issues updated health proclamation, urges 'reasonable measures' for safety at gatherings

The recommendations released on Feb. 5 will remain in effect until April 4.

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video originally aired Feb. 5

Gov. Kim Reynolds' COVID-19 public health proclamation removing masks mandates and gathering limitations has been extended for another month.

Restaurants and bars can operate at full capacity, and event hosts are asked to "take reasonable measures under the circumstances of each gathering to ensure the health of participants and members of the public" such as social distancing and increased sanitation.

Friday's proclamation does not add or remove any restrictions, but extends the previously-announced guidance until 11:49 p.m. on April 4.

Read the full proclamation below