Gov. Reynolds announces advisory board to assist in Iowa's reopening efforts

The Economic Recovery Advisory Board was created Thursday under a new executive order.

DES MOINES, Iowa — With restrictions easing from the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Kim Reynolds took new action to increase business activity in Iowa.

The governor issued an executive order Thursday, creating the Economic Recovery Advisory Board.

In a statement, the governor's office said the group "...will focus on modernizing Iowa’s economy as well as education, health care, workforce and quality of life."

The board itself is comprised of different executives from businesses like Hy-Vee, Principal Financial Group and John Deere.

During her Thursday press conference, Reynolds said COVID-19 numbers are trending in an encouraging direction.

"Our robust contact investigation data and website has now allowed us to move into the next phase, which is grow," Reynlds said. "Where we will begin to reevaluate, learn and to look for opportunities to deliver services to Iowans in a more efficient and effective manner about COVID-19."

Reynolds also said the state's coronavirus website will offer more information on recoveries and deaths, broken down by county. Additionally, it will include demographics such as age, gender, ethnicity and race.

"We know that nearly 70% of Iowans who have died of COVID-19 had a chronic health condition," Reynolds said. "While every death is tragic and heartbreaking for the families who have lost a loved one, understanding these details about COVID-19 can help clearly identify populations at risk and target our efforts appropriately."

Thursday also marked the state's last COVID-19 press briefing.

Three more TestIowa sites will open in different parts of the state, according to a press release from the governor's office:

Dickinson County: Dickinson County Fairgrounds Expo Building, 1602 15th St., Spirit Lake, opening Mon., June 22

Dubuque County: Epic Health and Wellness Clinic, 1075 Cedar Cross Rd., Dubuque, opens Mon., June 22

Cass County: Cass County Health System, 1500 East 10th St., Atlantic, opening Tues., June 23

For a full list of TestIowa sites, click here.

Read the full executive order

Text TRACK to 515-457-1026 to get the latest information on COVID-19 in Iowa.