Gov. Reynolds loosens restrictions on movie theaters, zoos and more starting Friday

The announcement also includes high school sports and swimming pools. Bars will be able to reopen on May 28 as well.

IOWA, USA — More businesses across Iowa will be able to reopen starting this Friday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on Wednesday.

The following business are set to reopen Friday:

Movie theaters

Zoos

Museums

Wedding reception venues

Swimming pools

These establishments will reopen with "appropriate public health measures in place," according to Reynolds. Swimming pools, for example, will only be opened for laps and swimming lessons.

Reynolds also announced that bars and other establishments that serve alcohol will be able to reopen next Thursday, May 28.

Schools will also be able to resume school sponsored activities and learning starting June 1, including high school baseball and softball. Iowa Department of Education Director Dr. Ann Lebo will join Reynolds at Thursday's press conference to explain more.

Reynolds also brought Kayla Lyon, the Director of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, to discuss changes being made at state parks.

Lyon said starting Friday, all modern restroom and shower buildings, plus cabins, will reopen for Memorial Day Weekend.

The Iowa DNR sent out this list of guidelines for campers to be aware of:

In campgrounds, only campers with overnight reservations will be allowed; no visitors.

Only six overnight occupants per campsite will be allowed, unless immediate family contains more than six.

Communal picnic tables and grills are open for use at your own risk.

Beaches remain open, but will be monitored closely.

For cabin rentals, all kitchenware such as dishes, pots and pans, has been removed; renters will need to bring their own from home. Additionally, the check-in time has been moved to 5:00 p.m. and check-out time to 9:00 a.m. (from 4:00 p.m. and 11:00 a.m. respectively) to allow for more cleaning time between rentals.

Some areas of parks and campgrounds may be closed due to construction or maintenance issues, so please check the specific closure information for each park before planning a camping trip.

As of 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, 110,211 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19 with 94,678 coming back negative. 15,533 Iowans have tested positive and 380 have died.

8,211 have recovered from the coronavirus.