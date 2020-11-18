Reynolds modifies coronavirus restrictions in new proclamation

The latest proclamation clarifies the guidelines for fitness centers and recreational activities in the state.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Wednesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds' office announced a new Public Health Disaster proclamation that modifies existing COVID-19 mitigation efforts for recreational activities and fitness centers.

Excluding high school, collegiate or professional sporting or recreational gatherings, the proclamation only permits sporting and recreational activities when all participants— including athletes, coaches and instructors— are able to maintain social distancing guidelines at all times.

Activities like wrestling or basketball games are prohibited. Spectators are also limited to two per athlete and must also maintain six feet of social distancing. Masks aren't required for athletes, but all other participants must wear one.

These requirements apply to group classes or activities at fitness centers and gyms.

Keep in mind that the new proclamation doesn't change any measures in place for high school-sponsored, collegiate, or professional sporting or recreational activities.

This proclamation is effective immediately and will expire on Dec. 10.

READ: The latest proclamation below