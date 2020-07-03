x
Governor Kim Reynolds partially activates Emergency Operations Center because of coronavirus

11 Iowans are being monitored for COVID-19, the Iowa Department of Public Heath said
DES MOINES, Iowa —

With 11 Iowans being monitored for COVID-19, also known as coronavorus, by the Iowa Department of Public Health, Governor Kim Reynolds is taking action.

In a release Saturday, the governor announced the partial activation of the State Emergency Operations Center. The move aims to help state agencies be prepared in the event the deadly virus is detected, the governor’s office said.

“While no positive tests of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa at this time, we are proactively coordinating plans across state agencies to protect the health of Iowans and assess our operational needs so we are as prepared as possible," Reynolds said. 

“We will continue to work with President Trump and his Coronavirus Task Force to make sure Iowa has the resources, information, and expertise to keep our communities safe.”

The governor partially activated the Emergency Operations Center March 4.

