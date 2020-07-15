Gov. Reynolds urges flexibility on resuming classes: ' I think the goal should be to get everybody back to school'

The Iowa Department of Education said a platform is available to help in online learning, while the ISEA wants mandatory face coverings for students and staff.

IOWA, USA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.

As school districts across Iowa unveil their Return to Learn plans for the upcoming school year, Gov. Kim Reynolds gave credit to school districts that are being innovative amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At her weekly press conference however, she said administrators and teachers know "without hesitation" students need to be back in the classroom.

"We are doing them a disservice by not opening these schools back up and getting them to school," she said.

The governor emphasized that despite her wish to have schools back open, families should still have options.

"We have to look at different alternatives. And so you know, giving parents that option with kids that have underlying conditions or someone in the household that does to go 100% online, that's a parent's choice," she said.

The governor's push for learning flexibility comes as the Iowa Department of Education announced a platform that "that will enable teachers and students the capability of participating in high-quality digital teaching and learning environments."

The platform, leaders said, is provided by Canvas Learning Management System. It's not only available to Iowa public schools, but private schools and homeschool students.

The Iowa State Education Association is calling for state officials at the Department of Education and Department of Public Health to mandate the following:

Mandatory face coverings for staff and students Social distancing Smaller class sizes Assurances screening procedures and protocols will be in place to monitor and isolate Proper daily disinfection guidelines are followed

Reynolds said the coronavirus has adverse effects on a specific segment of people.

"We know also that data says if you're of a certain age group, an older population and you have underlying conditions, you are the ones that are most impacted by COVID," she said.

"And so we need to take that into account when we're putting the infrastructure in place."