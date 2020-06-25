Gov. Reynolds extends public health proclamation, allows high school sports to resume

The latest declaration is in effect until July 25.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds extended Iowa's public health emergency from the COVID-19 pandemic for another 30 days, from June 25 to July 25.

The order allows high school sports to resume and comes as high school baseball games at Des Moines' Principal Park were suspended after an Iowa Cubs staffer tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I've highlighted the flip side of what isolation has done to domestic abuse, child abuse, mental illness, suicide, substance abuse," Reynolds said Thursday. "These kids need the opportunity to find some normalcy in their lives and it is a balance. We can't shut down forever. We can't pretend like we can't move forward. That's not healthy either."

The governor's order allows for the continual loosening of restrictions, provided social distancing measures are practiced.

Read the governor's latest proclamation below:

Text TRACK to 515-457-1026 to get the latest information on COVID-19 cases in Iowa.