WATCH LIVE: Gov. Kim Reynolds holds COVID-19 press conference

JOHNSTON, Iowa — It has been nearly a month since Gov. Kim Reynolds updated Iowans on how the state is mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic. She will hold a press conference at 11:15 a.m. Thursday from the Iowa PBS Studio in Johnston.

The governor last spoke in front of Iowans during her Condition of the State address on Jan. 12. Her last public health proclamation from Jan. 7 lifted limits on spectators at sporting and recreational events.

The proclamation includes high school events.

The state's face mask requirement is still intact, meaning Iowans must wear a face covering when indoors for 15 minutes or longer when social distancing cannot be achieved.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, 309,277 Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus. Another 51 deaths were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 4,445.

Last Friday, Iowa Department of Public Health Interim Director Kelly Garcia signed an order allowing vaccine providers to administer doses to people outside the approved priority groups if it prevents vaccine waste.

"[Vaccine providers] are prohibited from vaccinating any person who is not included in priority designation Phase 1A or Phase 1B," IDPH's Phase 1B Supplemental Vaccine Shortage Order says. "However, you may use residual vaccine from vials that would otherwise have to be discarded to vaccinate a person who is not included in these priority designations if necessary to avoid vaccine waste."

As of Wednesday, 147,968 Iowans have been vaccinated. The state has administered 156,296 doses in total. This number is different since some folks may not live in Iowa but are employed in the state.

Despite reports of vaccine shortages and slow rollouts in other states, Iowa's top health officials say the state is still on track. Phase 1B vaccinations are expected to start "no later" than Feb. 1.

