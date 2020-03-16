Governor Reynolds recommends Iowa schools close for four weeks; number of COVID-19 cases grows to 22

One of the cases includes a victim in Polk County.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds announced Sunday she's recommending schools close for four weeks, as the number of cases of coronavirus increased by four to a total of 22 cases.

“Based on new information today from the Iowa Department of Public Health, now is the time to move to the next level of response," Reynolds said in a statement.

Leaders said one of the four new cases of COVID-19 is in Polk County, and is a middle-age adult which indicates community spread. Two other cases are from Allamakee County, with one of them being between 41-60 years old while the other is a child between ages 0-18.

The fourth case, the governor's office said, is a middle-aged Johnson County resident. Reynolds' office said this is considered another case of community spread in Iowa.