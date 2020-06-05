Granger nursing home hit hard by COVID-19

Melissa Carroll's 83-year-old grandmother, Shirley, is a resident at Granger Nursing and Rehab.

The coronavirus pandemic has been especially tough for those with loved ones in assisted living facilities.

Melissa Carroll's grandmother, 83-year-old Shirley, lives at Granger Nursing and Rehab, which has seen an outbreak of nearly 30 COVID-19 cases.

The facility had 27 positive testes and 13 negative tests as of Monday.

"Oh yeah, it definitely worries me," Carroll says.

Thankfully, Shirley tested negative.

But knowing that she's inside of a care facility with an outbreak is worrisome for Melissa and her family.

"I'm praying every day that she can stay negative and get through this, and just get through it," Carroll says.

The facility is not allowing visitors, which causes Carroll to worry that her grandmother could "deteriorate" or become sad or depressed.

The family is putting a lot of trust in case workers to keep Shirley, and all other residents, safe.

"They have it separated out in two areas. They've got the well residents and they've got the COVID-19 resident area," Carroll says. "I know they're doing a good job. They're doing the best they can do right now under the circumstances."

Melissa says that her grandma has enjoyed the homemade signs of support people have been sending, and she encourages anyone who wants to show support to send them to Granger Nursing and Rehab.