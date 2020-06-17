Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden announces reopening plans

Members will be able to go starting June 30, with a general public reopening scheduled for July 6.

Lovers of the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden will soon be able to visit the local attraction.

For members, tickets will be released online starting Wednesday, June 24 and can begin visiting on June 30.

Tickets for the general public will be released on Tuesday, June 30 with reopening scheduled for July 6.

Complete reopening timeline:

Wednesday, June 24: Timed tickets released online for members and Garden Giving Club via email

Tuesday, June 30: Timed tickets released to general public at dmbotanicalgarden.com

Tuesday, June 30-Thursday, July 2: Garden reopens with exclusive access to members and Garden Giving Club

Friday, July 3: Essential Healthcare Workers’ Day

Saturday, July 4-Sunday, July 5: Garden closed

Monday, July 6: Garden opens to the public

“We’ve always believed we exist to serve as a place of peace, respite and wellness for our community,” President and CEO Stephanie Jutila said in a statement. “Over the last few months, we’ve been eager to be that resource once again, at a time when it’s more needed than ever. At the forefront of our reopening plan is the health and safety of our guests, staff and volunteers. We are incredibly grateful for the community’s support during our closure and look forward to welcoming the community back to the Garden.”

How to get tickets

Reservations will be through the online reservation system at dmbotanicalgarden.com or by phone at 515-323-6290.

Groups cannot exceed five people "unless direct family members," the Garden said in a release.

Guests will enter through the outdoor entrance to Trellis Café and exit through the Lauridsen Savanna.

Other reopening notes

Access to buildings will be limited to restrooms only

Trellis Café will have a limited menu, including grab-and-go offerings, with outdoor seating

Face coverings are required at all times, excluding children under age 2

Guests will not be allowed entry without adequate face covering