Five coronavirus tests in Guthrie County 'not calibrated correctly,' local health department corrects inaccurate results

Guthrie County Health Services says four people were told they tested positive, but they were actually negative. One person tested negative, but they were positive.

GUTHRIE COUNTY, Iowa — Guthrie County Health Services (GCHS) apologized via Facebook Sunday after five people received inaccurate COVID-19 test results last week.

Last Monday, the department tested a group individuals that had been exposed to a confirmed positive case, according to a Facebook post from GCHS.

In the post's comment section, GCHS said the tests were not done by TestIowa. They were completed at the West Central Valley High School by department staff.

The department said they received the results the following Wednesday and Thursday.

Officials began interviewing positive individuals and contact tracing. That's when they found that some of the results just didn't seem to match with what they had observed in previous cases investigations.

They reached out to the State Hygienic Lab (SHL) with their concerns. Around 4:30 p.m. Friday, the SHL notified GCHS that a "batch" of these tests weren't calibrated correctly.

The SHL reran the tests to determine their validity and found that four individuals that had tested positive were actually negative. One person that tested negative actually tested positive.

GCHS teamed up with Adair County Public Health to reach out to these individuals. All five individuals were asked to self-quarantine until August 1 since the incubation period for the virus is 14 days.

GCHS apologized to the individuals for the inaccurate results and said that they "make every effort to scrutinize results to insure their validity."

The department said that if they find results they will work to correct them and inform the public on it.

"We understand the frustration and mistrust this may have caused, but be assured that we would never allow errors that we find to go unchecked and uncorrected," the post read.