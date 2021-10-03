Hair salon won't lift mask mandate following CDC's guidance on fully-vaccinated people

Bella Salon and Spa is not requiring employees to get vaccinated, but with 1-on-1 appointments picking up, they want to put guests' minds at ease.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The Centers for Disease Control announced new health guidelines for those vaccinated against COVID-19, saying those individuals can gather indoors with others who are fully vaccinated with no precautions.

Additionally, vaccinated people can visit low-risk unvaccinated people from a single household without masks and physical distancing.

However, local businesses in the metro plan on keeping mask mandates despite the recommendation.

Erin Reinkin, the owner of Bella Salon and Spa in West Des Moines, said, “We’re not losing clients from being over cautious. We’re losing clients from being under cautious."

Reinkin is not requiring her staff to get vaccinated, but will make everyone that enters continue to wear a mask, even if they're fully vaccinated.

“I don’t want one person to come in and infect me and then I infect everybody here. I then infect everybody else that I saw," said Reinkin. "Or I go home and infect my husband or my mom.”

The staff wants more of the population to be vaccinated before lifting the mask mandate for Bella Salon and Spa.

“We have moments, just one on one with the guests, and we can’t explain why maybe someone is walking around without their mask and why the rest of us are wearing them," explained the salon's manager Kenzie Harris.

“We, definitely, have some guests that are still really nervous," continued Harris. "They come in wearing the gloves and that’s totally fine. That’s something we’re going to take into consideration moving forward too.”