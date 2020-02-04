x
Happy Moments Vol. 5: Iowans keep sharing the love

Creativity, dinosaurs and singing dogs... see how Iowans are spreading joy
Credit: Shannon Glass Lumley

DES MOINES, Iowa — They brought school to the students in Waukee today. Teachers and staff of Eason Elementary paraded through the streets much to the delight of a lot of little faces! School spirit is high even though studying has taken a back seat for a bit.

We may be missing our friends a lot, so Cindy showed us how she's keeping in touch at a distance and getting a little hard work done at the same time.

Credit: Cindy McGuire

Lynne had quite the surprise when a friend showed up to draw this portrait of her sweet dog Daisy. We are told Daisy is kind of a celebrity in her neighborhood!

Credit: Lynne Hoeksema
Daisy the dog, posing in front of her chalk portrait.

Need a reminder to stay home? A T-Rex was wandering Boone to encourage social distancing. He even went through a drive-thru to make sure everyone was staying back 6 feet.

Credit: Shannon Glass Lumley
Boone T-Rex encouraging social distancing

And finally, if you're having a hard time staying positive, here's a message from Peeka!