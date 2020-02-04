Happy Moments Vol. 5: Iowans keep sharing the love

Creativity, dinosaurs and singing dogs... see how Iowans are spreading joy

DES MOINES, Iowa — They brought school to the students in Waukee today. Teachers and staff of Eason Elementary paraded through the streets much to the delight of a lot of little faces! School spirit is high even though studying has taken a back seat for a bit.

We may be missing our friends a lot, so Cindy showed us how she's keeping in touch at a distance and getting a little hard work done at the same time.

Lynne had quite the surprise when a friend showed up to draw this portrait of her sweet dog Daisy. We are told Daisy is kind of a celebrity in her neighborhood!

Need a reminder to stay home? A T-Rex was wandering Boone to encourage social distancing. He even went through a drive-thru to make sure everyone was staying back 6 feet.