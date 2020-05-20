Hardin County pastor who beat COVID-19 gets a big welcome back home

Local 5 has followed the story of Pastor Justin Weber.

HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa — For nearly a decade, pastor Justin Weber has led congregants at honey creek church - in their journey of faith. And after nearly two months in the hospital-it was his congregants who led pastor Weber on his journey safely home.

A caravan of community members greeted the pastor's family of four in Hardin county after returning home from the hospital in Waterloo.

There were signs and balloons- but perhaps most special were the moments when the community drove by to greet him outside his home in Eldora.

Now Pastor Weber has a message he wants everyone to hear.

"I just implore people. Think about other people. Your family may be spared! Mine wasn't, Weber said. "Nor the ones that are still hospitalized who are fighting for their lives and that's my message. COVID-19 is nothing to flirt with."

Pastor Weber says Honey Creek Church will likely open its doors next month to welcome congregants in person