Here are the changes being made at Iowa restaurants in order to reopen

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.
If you've been out to eat since restaurants have reopened dining rooms you've, likely, noticed many changes.
Among those, a 50 percent capacity and stringent health procedures.
At The Station on Ingersoll, co-owner, T.J. Rushing says, "Unanimously, everybody said, 'We'll come back to work, but we want to wear masks and we want to wear gloves.'"
The sports bar is using plastic silverware to make sure every guest feels safe.
While Central Standard customers in Waukee will dine with real silverware.
Other eateries around the metro are going to more extremes. Exile Brewing Company's website says all guests entering the brewpub will have their temperatures checked. At Ritual Cafe, they are now operating as a to-go only coffee shop until further notice.