Here are the changes being made at Iowa restaurants in order to reopen

The next time you dine out, you'll notice some different practices.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.

If you've been out to eat since restaurants have reopened dining rooms you've, likely, noticed many changes.

Among those, a 50 percent capacity and stringent health procedures.

At The Station on Ingersoll, co-owner, T.J. Rushing says, "Unanimously, everybody said, 'We'll come back to work, but we want to wear masks and we want to wear gloves.'"

The sports bar is using plastic silverware to make sure every guest feels safe.

While Central Standard customers in Waukee will dine with real silverware.