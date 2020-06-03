Health officials say the person is an older adult from Ramsey County who was recently on a cruise ship with a known case.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has confirmed the first "presumptive" case of COVID-19 coronavirus in the state.

The MDH says it is the first presumptive case, meaning their test came back positive for the infection, but tests will need to be sent to the Centers for Disease Control for confirmation. Health officials say the person is an older adult from Ramsey County who was recently on a cruise ship with a known case.

Officials say the patient is currently in isolation at home and is recovering. MDH is working to identify and contact all those who may have come into contact with the infected person.

“The State of Minnesota has been working around the clock to prepare for this and I am confident that our Department of Health is up to the challenge,” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said in a news release. “Our Administration is collaborating across state agencies and remains in close contact with both federal and local partners as we monitor developments with this outbreak. Our state is fortunate to have a strong public health sector and world-class health care providers who are working hard to keep Minnesotans safe and healthy.”

Information posted to the MDH website shows there were previously 36 other “persons under investigation” who have “met the established criteria for laboratory testing." Those 36 cases all tested negative.

The Health Department’s website emphasizes that the “(persons under investigation) numbers cannot be used to determine the relative risk people in a given community or state may face from COVID-19.”

Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said the virus reaching Minnesota has been expected, but expressed the importance of helping stunt the spread of the virus.

“State and local public health officials are working hard to slow the spread of this virus and protect Minnesotans, but based on how the outbreak has developed elsewhere we need to be prepared for some level of community spread,” Malcolm said in the release. “It is critical that all of us do our part to slow the spread of this virus by covering coughs, washing hands, and staying home when sick with cold or flu-like symptoms. We also need to prepare for community mitigation measures like telework arrangements and temporary school closures should they become necessary.”

A hotline for the public has been set up in Minnesota. The hotline is open until 8 p.m. on March 6. It will then be open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The hotline number is 651-201-3920.

As of March 6, the Centers for Disease Control reported 233 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, as well as 49 cases among persons repatriated to the United States, mostly from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Fourteen deaths have been reported in the U.S.

The CDC recently urged U.S. businesses, hospitals and communities to prepare for a possible spread of coronavirus.

"You’ll want to make sure you have enough food for a week, you want to make sure if you’re ill and you have medications, that you take, that you have enough medications for at least a week if not thirty days," said Dr. Jeff Vespa of North Memorial Health.

The MDH said if the coronavirus starts to spread, state and local health officials would consider community interventions such as temporary closures of child care facilities and schools, workplace social distancing measures — in-person meetings with teleworking — and modifying, postponing or canceling mass gatherings. These decisions would be made by state and local officials.

President Trump has named Vice President Mike Pence to lead the national response to the coronavirus in the United States. Pence came to Minnesota on Thursday to visit 3M among supply chain concerns related to coronavirus.

Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Majority Leader Ryan Winkler released a joint statement Friday saying: