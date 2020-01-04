Health detectives say it's too late to track down where a COVID-19 patient traveled while contagious

These specialized groups of people try to track down where a patient went in the community

WARREN COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — If you or someone you've come in contact with has tested positive for Covid-19, there are 'health detectives' responsible for tracking down where the patient went in the community.

The virus is spreading rapidly and health professionals say it's in communities.

"We don't go out in the community and say, 'What grocery store did you shop at and what time?' We're way past that at this point," explains Warren County Public Health spokesperson Jodene DeVault. "It's in the grocery store if you're there."

If you've tested positive your local health department will need you to tell them your symptoms, where you've traveled to, and whether or not you've been in physical contact with others.

"Whether you have a positive identified case or not it's in your community," explains DeVault. "It's wide spread."

Local 5 reached out to the Dallas County Health Department. They agreed that it's community spread, so it's hard to pinpoint where someone may get the virus.

It normally takes a day to follow up with someone on where they've traveled to if they've tested positive.