Helping metro pet owners during COVID-19 pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa — COVID-19 continues to change our lives daily and with that comes uncertainty, but The Pet Project Midwest wants you to know they're here to help you and your pet.

The Pet Project Midwest's Pet Pantry provides pet owners with up to 5 months of food and supplies to help the client get back on their feet. The amount of food you receive is decided on the veterinarian recommendations that are based on your pet's breed, age and ideal weight. The program is available to one participant per household and you must fill out an application.