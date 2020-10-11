High COVID-19 infection rates prompt closure of all Norwalk city buildings starting Tuesday

The formal proclamation will be finalized tomorrow, according to city leaders.

NORWALK, Iowa — With a COVID-19 infection rate of nearly 20% in Norwalk, Mayor Tom Phillips has announced he will shut down all city buildings until further notice.

The move is expected to take place Tuesday at 9:00 a.m, leaders said in an emailed press release Monday night.

The release also cited Warren County's infection rate of over 15%.

Leaders said all parks and recreations programs will be shut down until November 30.

They said city parks and trails will remain open for now.

82 counties have reported 14-day positivity rates above 14%, as hospitalizations have surpassed 1,100.