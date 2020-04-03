House passes bipartisan $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus, Senate to vote this week

Congressional leaders agreed on a deal to more than triple the money in Trumps previous emergency funding plan to battle the outbreak.

WASHINGTON — The Senate is expected to vote Thursday on a bill to that would put billions of dollars up for the fight against the coronavirus in the United States.

Leaders in Congress and the Senate came to an agreement on a bipartisan deal that would inject $8.3 billion of emergency funding towards the battle to contain the outbreak.



The bill would need to pass both the House and Senate before being put on the president's desk for a signature.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby told NBC News, “This should not be about politics; this is about doing our job to protect the American people from a potential pandemic."

The first U.S. coronavirus death outside of Washington state has been reported in California.

A northern California resident died from complications of COVID-19, according to health officials who described the person as an "elderly adult with underlying health conditions."

Placer County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson said, “We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this patient.”

Officials say the patient, who has not been identified by name or gender, was probably exposed to coronavirus while on a cruise from San Francisco to Mexico sometime between Feb. 11 to Feb. 21.

The patient was the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county and is now the first to die from the illness in California.

Shortly before California's first coronavirus death was announced, the Washington State Department of Health confirmed another person has died from the coronavirus in King County, Washington.

The two cases bring the number of deaths in the U.S. up to 11.

Los Angeles is now under a local state of emergency over coronavirus concerns after the number of cases has increased there to seven.

The LA Times reports that none of those cases are connected to community spread, according to officials. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti made the announcement Wednesday afternoon speaking at a press conference streamed on Facebook live.

Garcetti updated the public on what they are doing to "prevent the spread of coronavirus and protect public health. Garcetti said he has, "signed a declaration of local emergency for the City of Los Angeles."

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said six of the seven cases are new, NPR reported. As of Wednesday there were at least 80 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S, which causes COVID-19 disease. The CDC said nine deaths in the U.S. have been blamed on this outbreak.

The airline industry is making some big decisions as the country works fast to try and handle the outbreak.

As the Associated Press reports, United Airlines says it plans to cut international and U.S. flying as well as freeze hiring. The carrier will reportedly ask employees to volunteer for unpaid leave as it struggles with weak demand for travel because of the new virus outbreak.

United said Wednesday it will reduce passenger-carrying capacity by 20% on international routes. It will also cut passenger-carrying capacity from 10% to 12% in the U.S.

United executives are reportedly expected to be ready for these reductions to carry over into May. It isn't clear what the plan is farther down the line, but it will depend on what happens to flight bookings over the next few weeks. United’s CEO and president says the company hopes the moves are enough, but the nature of the outbreak will require the company to be nimble regarding how it responds.

Some airlines and hotels are adjusting their usual cancellation policies as the fast-spreading coronavirus forces travelers to reconsider their trips.

Several major airlines are waiving future change fees for tickets bought in the next two weeks. And more people are buying travel insurance, doling out extra money for the right to get reimbursed after canceling a trip for any reason.