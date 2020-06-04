How caregivers are fighting COVID-19

Caregivers work hard to take care of the elderly. With their patients being among the most vulnerable to the virus, how are they combatting its spread?

Caregivers are on the front lines of fighting coronavirus, but they sometimes lack the equipment to do it, especially if they're working on location instead of at a nursing home.

One woman says staff in nursing homes and at the homes of disabled Iowans are in just in dire of a need for things like gloves and masks as workers in a hospital, if not even more.

"This isn't your traditional day at work," Di Findley, leader of Iowa Caregivers, said. "People are not accustomed to using personal protective equipment, so it's really important that they are trainer or have some sort of guidance on how to use it and protect themselves and the people they are serving."