How much longer will Iowans have to practice social distancing?

It's been one month since Gov. Kim Reynolds signed her disaster emergency declaration.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's been over one month since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Iowa.

As of Friday, it's also been a month since Governor Kim Reynolds signed her disaster emergency declaration, which closed restaurants, bars, and said that no more than ten people can gather together.

Still, we can't stop practicing social distancing just yet, according to Nola Aigner Davis with the Polk County Health Department.

"Everybody is ready to get back to normalcy, but we can't get back to normalcy. We see in Iowa that our numbers are still very high," Aigner Davis said. "And we need to be practicing social distancing and proper germ hygiene to really mitigate this disease. Otherwise, it will not stop spreading."

Unfortunately, people across Iowa are beginning to experience fatigue.

"You turn on your TV and this is all we hear, you look through your phone, and this is all you see. So I think it's something that is in everybody's life in any way, shape, or form. It's just 24/7," Aigner Davis said.

Even though this may not be over just yet, we know that we will all get through this together.

Get the latest coronavirus coverage by texting FACTS to 515-457-1026.