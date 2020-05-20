How summer camp could be different in Iowa this year

The American Camp Association and YMCA put forth best practices amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — More than 14 million campers and staff in America got to overnight and day summer camps each year.

This summer is likely to look a lot different.

The American Camp Association and YMCA put out an 82 page guide.

The document suggests the best practices for camps across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's what you need to know.

First, camps should only open if state and local authorities allow it.

Screening for all campers and staff should take place, even weeks before the camp starts.

The guide also suggests grouping campers and counselors in as small a group as possible throughout the day.

And, like many other suggestions out from the CDC and public health officials, campers and staff are advised not to share equipment like life preservers.

These new guidelines could put a real financial strain on smaller camps because it would be more expensive to operate a camp.

Many summer camps across the country, and in Iowa, are hoping to reopen, even if they're delayed.

Make sure to check for updates from your favorite spots, as space will likely be limited.