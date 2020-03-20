How the coronavirus outbreak is cutting into business at West Des Moines salon

Ty Wood, who opened his full-service salon & home decor shop in Valley Junction, says business has dropped since the COVID-19 outbreak.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Every day since the coronavirus pandemic began, Iowans have been adjusting to life going on without going out as much.

Six months ago, Ty Wood opened the doors to the Parlor Co. in West Des Moines' historic Valley Junction with big ambitions. His shop not only sells home goods, but operates as a full-service salon.

But just this week, as it has been in several other areas in the country, Iowa is slowly closing doors temporarily to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"You have to stay home and you can't welcome clients back in," Wood says. "And for any small business owner, that's a concern."

And on days like Friday, with only a couple cars passing by on the street, Ty notices the difference between pre-coronavirus and post.

"It's just it's crazy because it's been non-stop since I've been here and it's been great," Wood says. "So I think we're all rallied together and keep small business going once we can get going again."

If Ty can keep 10 people or less in the building and stay on top of sanitation, his business can keep running even during the current lulls.

But there's always that question of how long this will last.