Coronavirus

How to avoid COVID-19 vaccine scams

The FBI gave several tips on how you can protect yourself as vaccine distribution begins.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As COVID-19 vaccine distribution ramps up across the country, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) offered tips on how to protect yourself from getting scammed. 

The FBI said some signs of being scammed include having to pay out of pocket for the coronavirus vaccine and paying to put your name on a waiting list for the vaccine. 

They recommend never giving out your personal information to unknown sources. 

If you've been the victim of COVID-19 fraud, report it to:

  • HHS-OIG Hotline: 1-800-HHS-TIPS | tips.hhs.gov
  • FBI Hotline: 1-800-CALL-FBI | ic3.gov 
  • CMS/Medicare Hotline: 1-800-MEDICARE
