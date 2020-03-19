How to avoid getting scammed during coronavirus outbreak

Leaders share the ways you can stay a step ahead with thieves.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the Des Moines Police Department is warning you to stay vigilant of people looking to take advantage of the situation.

Officers are sharing various steps you can take to protect yourself and your family from various schemes.

Police said you should be wary of anyone offering miracles cures for COVID-19. They say there aren't any vaccines, pills, lozenges or potions.

In addition, no federal, state or local agencies are offering "door-to-door" COVID-19 testing.

Don't click on links that you're not familiar with. If you have questions, check out the Iowa Department of Public Health or your county health department, for instance.

Utility companies, government agencies, banks etc, won't contact you and ask for personal information.

Des Moines police said if you believe you've been victimized, you can contact them at 515-283-4811.