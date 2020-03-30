How to make a face shield at home

With COVID-19 numbers on the rise, the number of medical supplies is dwindling. Now, you can help out with the shortage by making some, like face shields, at home.

BOONE COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — With the shortage in medical supplies, more and more hospitals are accepting homemade face shield masks. And according to a doctor at the Boone County Hospital, you probably have a few things laying around at home that you could use right now.

Dr. Devi Dunker says she's worried that BCH will run out of masks before the pandemic finally blows over. So, she decided to show us how to make them from home to help out our medical providers.

Here's what you need:

Refrigerator foam

Plastic sheets (like you'd find in a trapper keeper) - you could also use something like a Ziploc bag

A hot glue gun

A stapler

Headbands (make sure it's stretchy!)

Here are the steps, according to Dr. Dunker:

Hot glue the refrigerator foam to the top of the plastic sheet protector. Make sure you don't take up the entire sheet though - leave a tiny bit of room on the ends. Grab the stretch headband and lay it across the foam. Staple the headband to the sheet protector at the ends. Put it on - you're ready to go!

See? It's that easy! I found all the materials just laying around at home, and the mask only took me about two minutes to make.