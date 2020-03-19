How to manage your stress during the COVID-19 outbreak

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 brought you facts, not fear as we spoke with Ramona Wink with 511 Therapy about creating an action plan to navigate your daily life as Covid-19 spreads.

The top 10 tips for stress management during these unsettling times includes: intentionally monitoring time spent receiving news and engaging social media, rely on credible new sources, increase time/energy on real-life relationships, develop a personal mantra, change the way you think, develop and maintain self-care routine, maintain hope, reflect and build on your support team, make a difference in your community and remember what's worked in the past.