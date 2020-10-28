Hy-Vee to introduce automated grocery cart sanitation system

The grocery chain has over 200 stores across eight states.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee says it is taking an extra precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the safety of its customers.

The grocery chain plans to implement a cart sterilization system in all of its stores by mid-November, according to a release.

Hy-Vee says the sanitation system cleans and sanitizes the entire cart, not just the handle or commonly touched areas.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, it has been our desire to put Hy-Vee customers’ minds at ease with thorough sanitization measures," Hy-Vee CEO and chairman Randy Edeker said in a statement. "We are always looking at innovative ways to improve store operations, improve the shopping experience for customers and, most importantly, ensure the health and safety of our customers and our employees."

Prior to the new equipment, employees have been manually wiping down carts after use to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"This innovative system cleans several carts quickly and consistently, eliminating the need for store employees to manually clean each cart throughout the day," the release says. "Additionally, it cleans and sanitizes the entire cart and not just the handles and high-touch areas."