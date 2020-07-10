Hy-Vee now offering free COVID-19 testing at pharmacy locations

The test is free and each pharmacy location can test up to 12 patients in an hour.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee announced Wednesday that it's free coronavirus testing will be expanded throughout more than 150 pharmacy locations across it's eight-state region.

The tests will be administered via a Hy-Vee pharmacy drive-thru testing process on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday mornings. Individuals do not have to have symptoms in order to get tested but they must register online to receive a voucher, appointment time and appointment location.

Upon arrival the Hy-Vee pharmacy employee will provide the test kit, provide instructions on how to self-administer the test and supervise the administration of the test. The patient will then drop off their completed kit in a collection bin. The entire process will take about five minutes.