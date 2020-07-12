x
Hy-Vee to hire 1,000 workers for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Company leaders plan to hire pharmacy technicians to help with expanded coronavirus testing and preparations for vaccine distribution.

Hy-Vee leaders planned to hire 1,000 pharmacy technicians to help with expanded COVID-19 testing and preparations for vaccine distribution.

Both full-time and part-time positions will be available to licensed pharmacy technicians at 270 pharmacies across eight states: Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.  

In November, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services named Hy-Vee one of the national COVID-19 vaccine providers, once it's available.

Also listed as providers are, Jewel-Osco, Costco, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens, Walmart. See the full list here.

   

