'I am just there to listen': Boone woman's offer to help during pandemic turns into something more

What began as an offer to get groceries and mail quickly turned into something more meaningful.

Iowans are discovering new opportunities to help and connect with others during quarantine.

Nicki Rusnak originally posted to Facebook offering to help get groceries, mail and other errands for those who can't leave their homes.

Instead, she was surprised her inbox had messages of people asking if she could just listen and talk.

"They felt like they had all these other things happening in their lives, plus COVID-19," says Rusnak. "So they were a little overwhelmed. And you know, that's understandable."

Message after message, Rusnak would respond and listen to people telling her they felt disconnected.

"I am just there to listen. A lot of people just need someone to listen," Rusnak explains. "It's important."

While listening to others, she found a new passion and plans to go to peer support training through the State of Iowa.

"For me, this was a way of getting this certificate to reconnect with people who have been through something that I have personally been through before."