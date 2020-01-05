'I don't think they've been punished, I think they've been spared': Iowa infectious disease doctor says it's too early reopen parts of state

Friday, restaurants and retail stores in 77 Iowa counties can reopen at 50% capacity.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dr. Rossana Rosa, an infectious disease specialist in Iowa, has seen the worst of what COVID-19 can do to a person.

"You feel so powerless not knowing what you can give them to actually cure them," Dr. Rosa said. "You can just watch them -- make sure you give them enough oxygen."

With no widely available treatment or vaccine, Dr. Rosa said there are times where all she can do is make her patients comfortable.

"It's difficult," Dr. Rosa said while choking back tears. "For each patient, the ones that you lose, you wonder if there is anything else you could have done for them."

Friday, Gov. Kim Reynolds is starting to let restaurants and retail stores, including shopping malls, reopen in 77 counties. There are stipulations. The businesses can only operate at 50% capacity and they must follow strict social distancing guidelines.

Seeing this disease up close every day and studying the data coming out of the state, Dr. Rosa said Iowa shouldn't be reopening.

"I've never lived through anything like this, ever. None of us have," Dr. Rosa said. "It's difficult. That is why it sometimes can be very frustrating when you see people say, 'Oh, whatever, young people are going to be fine. Don't be afraid to go out.'"

Dr. Rosa said a study out of the University of Iowa proves social distancing has been working.

She said while Iowa hasn't reached a peak yet, the state is slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Until things start to level off across the entire state, Dr. Rosa thinks Iowans should continue to stay home whenever possible.

"We don't have a vaccine, we don't have widely available treatments that have irrefutably been proven to work," Dr. Rosa said. "All we have is physical distancing and washing our hands. That's all we have."

Thursday, Reynolds defended her decision to start reopening areas of Iowa with low case counts.

"I believe that we can begin to get life and business back to normal if we all continue to do our part," Reynolds said. "My team remains committed to doing what's best for Iowa's collective health. Data will continue to guide our decisions, as it has from the start."

Thirteen of the 77 counties able to reopen restaurants and retail stores at 50% operating capacity starting Friday haven't had anyone test positive for the virus.

89% of the positive cases reported Thursday were from the 22 counties where restrictions will remain in place.

"I shouldn't punish half of the state when we've got a significant spike in eight areas," Reynolds said during her coronavirus briefing Wednesday.

But Dr. Rosa said she doesn't see it that way.