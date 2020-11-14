Iowa Department of Public Health deletes 'game day' tweet following backlash

The tweet advocated for social distancing in the text, but the image showed people not social distancing or wearing a mask at a bar.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health said they deleted a post from their Twitter account Saturday due to an "oversight" on their part.

"It's game day! The safest place to watch the big game is at home," the tweet read. "If you go to a sports bar/restaurant, take precautions. Limit your time there, wear a mask when not eating/drinking, practice social distancing, & wash your hands. If you're ill, stay home."

While the text reiterated many of the recommendations voiced by Gov. Kim Reynolds and IDPH as a whole, the image attached showed three men with their arms wrapped around one another.

But no masks were pictured, and no social distancing is depicted.

The post was deleted sometime Saturday afternoon.

Matt Highland, current public information officer for the Iowa Department of Human Services, gave the following statement to Local 5: