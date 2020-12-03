IDPH not making any recommendations on mass gatherings for COVID-19

A press release sent out Thursday afternoon said no cases of community spread have been identified, however it's a "very fluid situation."

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health is not making any recommendations to cancel planned events and mass gatherings at this time.

However, Iowans should know that this could change and that they should follow the IDPH closely.

The state hasn't identified any signs of community spread of COVID-19 as of Thursday, and no guidance from the IDPH's federal partners has been made, according to Dr. Caitlin Pedati, IDPH medical director and state epidemiologist.

“This is, however, a very fluid situation and we urge the public to closely monitor messaging from the Iowa Department of Public Health for updated guidance,” Pedati said in a press release.