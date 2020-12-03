IDPH not making any recommendations on mass gatherings for COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health is not making any recommendations to cancel planned events and mass gatherings at this time.
However, Iowans should know that this could change and that they should follow the IDPH closely.
The state hasn't identified any signs of community spread of COVID-19 as of Thursday, and no guidance from the IDPH's federal partners has been made, according to Dr. Caitlin Pedati, IDPH medical director and state epidemiologist.
“This is, however, a very fluid situation and we urge the public to closely monitor messaging from the Iowa Department of Public Health for updated guidance,” Pedati said in a press release.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has, however provided specific guidelines for high risk groups. Older adults and those with underlying chronic health conditions should stay away from others that are sick, limit close contact with others in general, avoid crowds, and wash their hands often.