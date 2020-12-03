IHSAA limiting attendance at boys basketball tournament Friday amid coronavirus concerns

The move comes amid a growing cascade of postponements and cancellations nationwide because of COVID-19.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced Thursday they are limiting who can attend Friday's championship games at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines for the state boys basketball tournament amid concerns over COVID-19.

The IHSAA said the consolations and finals set for Friday, March 13 will be played as scheduled.

Officials said Thursday's games will go on as scheduled, and currently don't have audience restrictions.

The IHSAA said only team members, game officials, credentialed media members, essential tournament workers, Iowa Events Center staff, and select school audience members will be allowed inside the facility.